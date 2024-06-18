Open Menu

24-year Old Boy Dies After Falling From Moving Train

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM

24-year old boy dies after falling from moving train

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) A boy was died after falling from a moving train in Tehsil Taxila of Rawalpindi.

Rescue 1122 teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

According to preliminary information, the boy was standing at the door of the train compartment, fell from the moving train due to unknown reasons.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Usman Amjad.

The rescue personnel shifted the body to the hospital after necessary action, Rescue 1122 spokesman

Muhammad Usman Gujjar added.

