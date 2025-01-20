24-Year-Old girl Killed in DI Khan Shooting over verbal dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A verbal quarrel escalated into a tragic incident when a suspect opened fire after climbing the wall of a rival’s house, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old girl here in Kot-Lalu area.

According to police, 61-year-old Gulistan Gandapur, a resident of Kot-Lalu reported to Daraban police station that he was present at his home when accused Qayyum Sherani son of Atta Muhammad, armed with a firearm climbed over the wall of their home and opened fire with intent to kill his son named Sadiq-ur-Rehman.

He said that Sadiq survived the attack; however, Gulistan’s 24-year-old daughter, Amna Bibi, who was standing at a room’s door, was struck by the gunfire and died on the spot.

The tragic event was reportedly triggered by a verbal dispute and exchange of abusive language between Sadiq-ur-Rehman and Qayyum the previous day.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

APP/akt