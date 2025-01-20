24-Year-Old Girl Killed In DI Khan Shooting Over Verbal Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A verbal quarrel escalated into a tragic incident when a suspect opened fire after climbing the wall of a rival’s house, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old girl here in Kot-Lalu area.
According to police, 61-year-old Gulistan Gandapur, a resident of Kot-Lalu reported to Daraban police station that he was present at his home when accused Qayyum Sherani son of Atta Muhammad, armed with a firearm climbed over the wall of their home and opened fire with intent to kill his son named Sadiq-ur-Rehman.
He said that Sadiq survived the attack; however, Gulistan’s 24-year-old daughter, Amna Bibi, who was standing at a room’s door, was struck by the gunfire and died on the spot.
The tragic event was reportedly triggered by a verbal dispute and exchange of abusive language between Sadiq-ur-Rehman and Qayyum the previous day.
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Govt rejects PTI’s demands including formation of Judicial Commission on May 9 ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with EMEA Co-Head of global firm KKR
Meydan awards over AED1 billion construction contract for District One West Phas ..
Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence launches 'AI Seal' to certify trusted A ..
Sharjah Ruler announces grant to support low-income retirees
Dubai Chamber members exports, re-exports value exceeded AED300 billion in 2024
Dubai to host 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo in October
Pakistan Navy to hold 9th Multinational exercise AMAN next month
MoHAP launches collaborative campaign between Hayat Organ Donation Program, bloo ..
England beat Pakistan in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup
ZHO launches third edition of 'Talented Determination' initiative
ICRC urges compliance with Gaza ceasefire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds seminar on prompting techniques for academicians2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 82 properties2 minutes ago
-
‘Dhee Rani’, ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal fuel agencies in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seize 64kg Hashish in anti-drug operations2 minutes ago
-
Two women among 14 injured in Darra accident2 minutes ago
-
24-Year-Old girl Killed in DI Khan Shooting over verbal dispute2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 14 criminals2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Danish School Hasilpur2 minutes ago
-
CM terms launching of GIA is milestone for development of Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training course on analysis of revenue documents, inheritance issues in civil cases2 minutes ago
-
Govt rejects PTI’s demands including formation of Judicial Commission on May 9 riots9 minutes ago