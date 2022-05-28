UrduPoint.com

24 Years Of Pakistan Becoming Nuclear Power Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:01 PM

24 years of Pakistan becoming nuclear power completed

Pakistan made its defence invincible on May 28, 1998, by conducting nuclear blasts at Chaghi, and the nation celebrates the historic event every year as Youm-e-Takbir on this date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan made its defence invincible on May 28, 1998, by conducting nuclear blasts at Chaghi, and the nation celebrates the historic event every year as Youm-e-Takbir on this date.

The name, Youm-e-Takbir, for the historic day was suggested by Syed Ghazanfar Abbas, father of former IG Police and Member Punjab Public Service Commission Syed Ibne Hussain.

In recognition of his services, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had awarded Syed Ghazanfar Abbas with a Certificate of Honour.

Ghazanfar Abbas, hailing from Multan, was a civil engineer and he proposed the name 'Youm-e-Takbir' for May 28 in a competition, organised by the Government of Pakistan, which was unanimously approved.

He was awarded the Certificate of Honour on May 19, 1999.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Nuclear May PPSC Event From Government

Recent Stories

Rookie Di Giannantonio claims shock Italian MotoGP ..

Rookie Di Giannantonio claims shock Italian MotoGP pole

22 seconds ago
 Rain wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in Upper ..

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in Upper Punjab, Upper KP, GB, Kashmir

26 seconds ago
 Admin lays foundation stone for the reconstruction ..

Admin lays foundation stone for the reconstruction of Shahrah-e- Noorjahan

27 seconds ago
 DC visits Murree to review progress of development ..

DC visits Murree to review progress of development work

31 seconds ago
 Power supply disrupted due to thunderstorm restore ..

Power supply disrupted due to thunderstorm restored in Sargodha

1 hour ago
 Work on 7th Avenue Interchange Project in full pac ..

Work on 7th Avenue Interchange Project in full pace: CDA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.