24 years of Pakistan becoming nuclear power completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan made its defence invincible on May 28, 1998, by conducting nuclear blasts at Chaghi, and the nation celebrates the historic event every year as Youm-e-Takbir on this date.

The name, Youm-e-Takbir, for the historic day was suggested by Syed Ghazanfar Abbas, father of former IG Police and Member Punjab Public Service Commission Syed Ibne Hussain.

In recognition of his services, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had awarded Syed Ghazanfar Abbas with a Certificate of Honour.

Ghazanfar Abbas, hailing from Multan, was a civil engineer and he proposed the name 'Youm-e-Takbir' for May 28 in a competition, organised by the Government of Pakistan, which was unanimously approved.

He was awarded the Certificate of Honour on May 19, 1999.