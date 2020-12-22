UrduPoint.com
240 Bottles Of Smuggled Liquor Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:53 PM

Jhang Bazaar police arrested a narcotics supplier and seized 240 bottles of smuggled wine from his possession on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police arrested a narcotics supplier and seized 240 bottles of smuggled wine from his possession on Tuesday.

A police source said that a police team conducted raid and arrested accused Qaisar who was transporting 240 bottles of smuggled wine by a vehicle. A case was registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway,police said.

