240 bottles of smuggled liquor seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police arrested a narcotics supplier and seized 240 bottles of smuggled wine from his possession on Tuesday.

A police source said that a police team conducted raid and arrested accused Qaisar who was transporting 240 bottles of smuggled wine by a vehicle. A case was registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway,police said.