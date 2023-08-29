Open Menu

240 Brick Kilns Sealed For Contributing Alarming Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :In a resolute effort to combat the looming threat of smog, 240 brick kilns faced the brunt of being sealed for a staggering 295 violations.

Commissioner of Multan Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday orchestrated an unprecedented crackdown against industrial units causing smog in the atmosphere.

Spearheaded by Deputy Director of Environment, Maher Shamshad, a determined team embarked on an inspection of 20 brick kilns on Tuesday, resulting in sealing of five due to their alarming contribution to environmental pollution.

This robust initiative also witnessed a comprehensive scrutiny of factories, resulting in the complete inspection of two and a stern notice being served to one factory, said an official source.

The relentless pursuit of cleaner air, as mandated by the Punjab government, has propelled the anti-smog operation, yielding remarkable outcomes in the region.

The industrial sector too did not escape the watchful eye during the operation. Out of the 354 industrial units inspected, 223 were scrutinized, resulting in the levying of fines worth 5 lakh rupees on 218 units due to air pollution offenses. In addition, a total of 27 cases were documented, and stern actions were taken, including the sealing of one industrial unit, said official source.

5,100,000.

The industrial sector too did not escape the watchful eye during the operation. Out of the 354 industrial units inspected, 223 were scrutinized, resulting in the levying of fines worth 5 lakh rupees on 218 units due to air pollution offenses. In addition, a total of 27 cases were documented, and stern actions were taken, including the sealing of one industrial unit, said official source.

The initiative didn't stop at brick kilns and factories; junkyards were meticulously examined as well. As a result, 56 junkyards were subject to inspection, leading to the registration of 17 cases.

Furthermore, vehicular emissions were not spared from this comprehensive drive. An impressive 14,720 vehicles underwent scrutiny, with a shockingly 715 being penalized through challans. A hefty fine of Rs. 421,980 was imposed, sending a clear message about the authorities' commitment to curbing air pollution from all fronts.

With these awe-inspiring figures and resolute actions, Multan's battle against smog enters a new era, setting a remarkable example for environmental preservation.

