240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The integration of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and Prisons Department databases has begun yielding positive results, with suspects identified in 240 criminal cases through forensic fingerprint data.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a training session for prison officials at PFSA, Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi on Monday said the initiative is part of the Punjab government's broader strategy to utilise modern technology for crime prevention and investigation.

He stated that the PFSA now maintains a comprehensive database of over 440,000 prisoners' fingerprints, collected from jails across the province. New inmate data is added daily, ensuring updated records for timely identification during investigations.

To enhance the effectiveness of the system, 120 prison officers from various districts received hands-on training at PFSA on the collection and digitisation of biometric data, including multi-angle photographs and fingerprint scans, added secretary.

During the session, practical exercises were conducted using the PFSA’s live system and officers were evaluated on their performance.

Dr Javed highlighted that the fingerprint database has already contributed to solving blind cases involving serious crimes such as murder, robbery, rape and street theft. He emphasised that technological integration is not only enhancing prison security but also supporting broader efforts for the rehabilitation of inmates and reduction of crime.

He further said that Punjab’s jails are being transformed into technology hubs, aligning with international best practices in corrections and law enforcement.

Certificates were distributed to the successful participants of the training, and Dr Javed Qazi later visited the newly constructed training laboratory and facility at the PFSA. He directed the agency to open the lab for students and young scientistsacross Pakistan to promote forensic science education.

Inspector General Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, PFSA Director General Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Director Administration Waqar Ahmad and other senior officials also attended the event.