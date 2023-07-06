Open Menu

240-kg Dead Chicken Discarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team seized 240 kilograms (kg) of dead chicken from the area of Lahore Road and discarded it.

A spokesman said on Thursday that the PFA team stopped a vehicle loaded with dead chicken and arrested an accused.

The accused confessed that meat of the dead chickens was to be supplied to various hotels and restaurants.

Later, the PFA team discarded the dead chicken, impounded the vehicle and sent the accused behind bars.

Meanwhile, the food safety team also wasted 970 litres of adulterated milk during checking of various vehicles at the entry points of the city.

