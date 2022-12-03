240-kg dead meat seized, slaughter house sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 240-kg meat of dead animals and sealed the slaughter house in addition to getting a case registered against its owner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 240-kg meat of dead animals and sealed the slaughter house in addition to getting a case registered against its owner.

A spokesman for the authority said here on Saturday that a team, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a slaughter house situated at Gojra Road near Painsara and seized more than 240-kg meat of dead animals before its transportation to hotels and restaurants.

The PFA teams also sealed premises of the slaughter house and took the supply van into custody. A case was also got registered against owner of the slaughter house while further action against him was under progress, he added.