240 points being set up for free flour in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The district government is setting up 240 points in the district to provide free flour to low income people under special Ramazan package announced by the caretaker Punjab government.

Only those people would get benefit who were registered under Benazir Income Support Programme and PSPA.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that three bags per family would be provided in phases during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said the Punjab government had given huge subsidy on wheat flour andthe people eligible for Benazir Income Support Programme and Punjab SocialProtection Authority (PSPA) should type ATTA.