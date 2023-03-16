UrduPoint.com

240 Points Being Set Up For Free Flour In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

240 points being set up for free flour in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The district government is setting up 240 points in the district to provide free flour to low income people under special Ramazan package announced by the caretaker Punjab government.

Only those people would get benefit who were registered under Benazir Income Support Programme and PSPA.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that three bags per family would be provided in phases during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said the Punjab government had given huge subsidy on wheat flour andthe people eligible for Benazir Income Support Programme and Punjab SocialProtection Authority (PSPA) should type ATTA.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Family Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Educatio ..

Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Education Summit as Diamond Sponsor

11 minutes ago
 Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local ..

Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local economy: RAK Ruler

11 minutes ago
 11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

22 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.