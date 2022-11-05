UrduPoint.com

240 Police Officers Reshuffled

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has reshuffled 240 police officers including one station house officer (SHO) and one in-charge of a police post in Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO FIEDMC police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Riaz Athowal was transferred and directed to report to the Police Lines, while SI Amir Shehzad, in-charge investigation D-Type Colony police station, was transferred and appointed as SHO FIEDMC police station.

Similarly, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Maqsood Ahmad was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as In-charge police post Meeranwala Bungalow, while Head Constable (HC) Waheed Naseem was transferred from Sandal Bar police station to Legal Branch.

Head Constable Syed Naseem Abbas was transferred from Civil Lines police station to police post Chak No 208-RB, HC Ikram-Ullah Khan from Civil Lines to Security Branch, HC Abid Ali from Civil Lines to Cellular Detection Cell, HC Luqman Haidar from Police Lines to Achkera police post, constable Faizal Afzal from Police Lines to CIA Madina Town staff and constable Arshad Abbas from Police Lines to Jhok Ditta police post.

Among other constables who were transferred and posted included Kamal Pasha, Arif, Usman Khalid Javaid, Majid Hussain, Zahid Iqbal, Rizwan, Abdul Waheed, Hayat, Hussain, Nasr Ullah, Ali Usman, Maqsood Ahmad, Asif, Usman Sarwar, Nawaz, Shahid Raza, etc.

