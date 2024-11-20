Open Menu

240 Police Officials Promoted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A promotion board meeting of the police chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO)

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry approved one step promotion to 240 officials

on Wednesday.

The board granted promotion to 80 sub inspectors, 80 ASIs and head constables

in the meeting which was also attended by other members, including City Police Officer

(CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar besides the district police officers (DPOs) of Lodhran, Khanewal

and Vehari, districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that promotion to deserving officials would serve

as a catalyst to drive further improvement in performance.

He said that a ceremony would soon be held to pin badges on shoulders of promoted

officials.

Related Topics

Multan Police Khanewal Lodhran Vehari

