240 Police Officials Promoted
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A promotion board meeting of the police chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO)
Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry approved one step promotion to 240 officials
on Wednesday.
The board granted promotion to 80 sub inspectors, 80 ASIs and head constables
in the meeting which was also attended by other members, including City Police Officer
(CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar besides the district police officers (DPOs) of Lodhran, Khanewal
and Vehari, districts.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that promotion to deserving officials would serve
as a catalyst to drive further improvement in performance.
He said that a ceremony would soon be held to pin badges on shoulders of promoted
officials.
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of Faiz Ahmad Faiz being observed1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi lauds Bilawal to form committee to tackle issues2 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in UoS12 minutes ago
-
'Health Week' inaugurated to motivate people for adopting healthy lifestyle12 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs task force meeting for merged districts12 minutes ago
-
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur inspires action at CO ..13 minutes ago
-
1.5 mln employment opportunities to be provided to youth: Rana Mashhood21 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy contradicts news21 minutes ago
-
Economic,political stability essential for prosperity: SCCI21 minutes ago
-
DC for accelerated work on uplift projects in Darra Adam Khel21 minutes ago
-
President, PM reiterate resolve to wipe out terrorism as 12 security personnel martyred in Bannu31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terrorist attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers31 minutes ago