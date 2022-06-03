240 profiteers arrested in Multan division

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Amir Khatak said on Friday said that over 31000 raids were conducted by price magistrates across Multan division and 240 profiteers were arrested during last month, May 2022.

In a statement issued here, Khatak said that zero tolerance policy was being enforced in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts targeting profiteers and hoarders.

He said that 133 price magistrates conducted 1050 inspection in a single day on today. Three profiteers were arrested, as many FIRs were registered and fine worth Rs 185,500 was imposed on violators in a day.

He added that total 31740 inspections were made in May 2022 during which 96 FIRs were registered and 240 profiteers were arrested. Fine worth over Rs 8.1 million was imposed last month, Khatak added.

Commissioner ordered price magistrates to reactivate with renewed passion to provide relief to the people and observed that those who exploit adverse circumstances to their undue advantage were a blot on the social fabric.