240 State Land Worth Over Rs 100 Million Retrieved

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:54 PM

240 state land worth over Rs 100 million retrieved

Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab continued its operations against illegal occupiers of state land and retrieved 240 acre state property valuing over Rs 100 million in tahsil Kot Addu of Muzaffargarh district on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab continued its operations against illegal occupiers of state land and retrieved 240 acre state property valuing over Rs 100 million in tahsil Kot Addu of Muzaffargarh district on Tuesday.

A team of local administration reached the site in Kot Addu where they retrieved 240.

7 acres land valuing Rs 101.66 million and registered three cases against the illegal occupants.

Senior member BoR Babar Hayat Tarar said that operation against land grabbers would continue uninterrupted as per orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that CM Buzdar himself was monitoring the operation and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the illegal occupants.

