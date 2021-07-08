UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

240 Stranded Pakistanis Return Through Torkham Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

240 stranded Pakistanis return through Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Stranded in Afghanistan, 240 Pakistanis entered Pakistan through Torkham borders late night the other day from where they were shifted to quarantines in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district.

The district administration said these people were shifted to Lahdikotal Hospital, Jirga Hall and Quarantine Center where their tests for coronavirus would be conducted.

These people would be allowed to go home only after presenting anti-corona vaccination certificates, otherwise their medical tests would be conducted and only those with negative results would be allowed to leave.

Those tested would be kept for at least eight day in quarantine centers, the administration added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Jirga From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

10 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

31 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

39 minutes ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

41 minutes ago

New Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 H ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.