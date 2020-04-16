2400 litres adulterated milk disposed

The Punjab Food Authority's dairy safety teams disposed of 2400 litres of adulterated milk during an operation in the area of Jury pull and Harbanspura on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority's dairy safety teams disposed of 2400 litres of adulterated milk during an operation in the area of Jury pull and Harbanspura on Thursday.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation. He said that the dairy safety teams conducted raids at 10 milk shops and inspected 5360 litres milk.

He said that the teams checked the quality of milk through mobile testing lab and found that the milk was blended with harmful chemicals and polluted water.

The team disposed of the 2400 litres milk,issued warning notices to five shops and also sealed the shops.

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe foodfor the public as per the vision of Punjab government amid the ongoing coronaviruspandemic, he added.