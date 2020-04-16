UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2400 Litres Adulterated Milk Disposed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:46 PM

2400 litres adulterated milk disposed

The Punjab Food Authority's dairy safety teams disposed of 2400 litres of adulterated milk during an operation in the area of Jury pull and Harbanspura on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority's dairy safety teams disposed of 2400 litres of adulterated milk during an operation in the area of Jury pull and Harbanspura on Thursday.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation. He said that the dairy safety teams conducted raids at 10 milk shops and inspected 5360 litres milk.

He said that the teams checked the quality of milk through mobile testing lab and found that the milk was blended with harmful chemicals and polluted water.

The team disposed of the 2400 litres milk,issued warning notices to five shops and also sealed the shops.

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe foodfor the public as per the vision of Punjab government amid the ongoing coronaviruspandemic, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Mobile

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 hour ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

IMF to Provide Additional Support to 50 States By ..

5 minutes ago

Husband shot dead in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

1175 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.