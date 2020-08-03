2400 tons waste collected,dumped during Eid-ul-Adha: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division has appreciated the efforts of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and Municipal Corporations of all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division for keeping their respective areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

While talking to media persons at his office here today,Commissioner told that BWMC had collected approximately 2400 tons of waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha which was dumped scientifically in order to keep the atmosphere clean. He told that 83000 bags were distributed to houses to dispose of offals and other waste of animals. He told that more than 900 officers and workers of BWMC and 90 vehicles were on duty round the clock during three days of Eid.

Commissioner announced to hold a function to commemorate the performance of BWMC staff.