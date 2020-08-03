UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2400 Tons Waste Collected,dumped During Eid-ul-Adha: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

2400 tons waste collected,dumped during Eid-ul-Adha: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division has appreciated the efforts of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and Municipal Corporations of all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division for keeping their respective areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

While talking to media persons at his office here today,Commissioner told that BWMC had collected approximately 2400 tons of waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha which was dumped scientifically in order to keep the atmosphere clean. He told that 83000 bags were distributed to houses to dispose of offals and other waste of animals. He told that more than 900 officers and workers of BWMC and 90 vehicles were on duty round the clock during three days of Eid.

Commissioner announced to hold a function to commemorate the performance of BWMC staff.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Bahawalpur Media All

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

3 hours ago

Zayed University to hold virtual graduation of &#0 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.