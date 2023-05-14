24,000 bags of wheat recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Mehmood Manj on Sunday raided various rice mills in Chawinda and recovered 24,000 bags of 50-kg wheat.

On the instructions of the deputy commissioner Sialkot, the AC with a police team raided various rice mills in Chawinda and recovered 20,000 wheat bags from Dogar Rice Mills, Dogra Harian,and 4,000 bags from Ali Yousaf Rice Mills, Dogaran-wali.

Police had registered cases against them.