24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) As many as 1,117 startups have successfully graduated while over 24,000 jobs have been created under the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Tech Incubation Wing, showcasing remarkable impact in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation across Pakistan.

Moreover, an impressive Rs. 2,984 million have been generated in revenue by these ventures, underscoring their potential for economic sustainability and growth.

This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, with PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif also in attendance.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that PITB Tech Incubation Wing’s flagship initiatives—Plan9, Regional Plan9, and the National Expansion Plan of NICs — have been instrumental in supporting startups from ideation to execution.

These programs have been providing essential mentorship, funding access, and business development resources, helping young entrepreneurs thrive in competitive markets and contribute to the country’s digital economy.

A key focus of PITB’s incubation programs is gender inclusivity, with 34pc of incubatees being women. This commitment to diversity ensures that female entrepreneurs have equal opportunities to innovate, lead, and scale their businesses.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “By supporting young entrepreneurs, we are driving innovation, creating economic opportunities, and paving the way for a technology-driven future.”

PITB remains dedicated to expanding its incubation efforts and strengthening Pakistan’s startup landscape, empowering businesses to achieve long-term success in the digital age, he maintained.