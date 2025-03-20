Open Menu

24,000 Jobs Created Under PITB Tech Incubation Wing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) As many as 1,117 startups have successfully graduated while over 24,000 jobs have been created under the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Tech Incubation Wing, showcasing remarkable impact in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation across Pakistan.

Moreover, an impressive Rs. 2,984 million have been generated in revenue by these ventures, underscoring their potential for economic sustainability and growth.

This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, with PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif also in attendance.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that PITB Tech Incubation Wing’s flagship initiatives—Plan9, Regional Plan9, and the National Expansion Plan of NICs — have been instrumental in supporting startups from ideation to execution.

These programs have been providing essential mentorship, funding access, and business development resources, helping young entrepreneurs thrive in competitive markets and contribute to the country’s digital economy.

A key focus of PITB’s incubation programs is gender inclusivity, with 34pc of incubatees being women. This commitment to diversity ensures that female entrepreneurs have equal opportunities to innovate, lead, and scale their businesses.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “By supporting young entrepreneurs, we are driving innovation, creating economic opportunities, and paving the way for a technology-driven future.”

PITB remains dedicated to expanding its incubation efforts and strengthening Pakistan’s startup landscape, empowering businesses to achieve long-term success in the digital age, he maintained.

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated mo ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration

1 hour ago
 Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to ..

Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago

Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promoti ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..

1 hour ago
 Update: Ministry of Finance announces new minister ..

Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Go ..

UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..

1 hour ago
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Coun ..

Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

5 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan