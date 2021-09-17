24,000 rotten eggs discarded

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and Additional Director Punjab food Authority (PFA) Iffatun-Nisa discarded more than 24,000 rotten eggs in a cold storage at Jhang Road.

They conducted a raid in Al-Noor Cold Storage at Bypass Jhang Road and found a stock of rotten eggs, which was to be supplied to various bakeries in the city.

The teams destroyed the rotten eggs and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the owner of the cold storage.