Open Menu

24,000 Tonnes Of Offal Disposed Off In Urban Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) District administration disposed off 24,000 tonnes of offal during three days of Eid ul Azha in 68 urban union councils.

According to official sources, a grand operation was carried out during three days to remove animals' offals from different parts of the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, the urban areas were divided into different sectors for proper cleanliness.

Similarly, special bags were also distributed among citizens which helped and eased cleanliness operation properly, he observed.

MPA Salman Naeem also appreciated the performance of district administration and Solid Waste Management Company in removing disposal from urban areas and proper disposal.

Related Topics

Company From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan