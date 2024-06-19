24,000 Tonnes Of Offal Disposed Off In Urban Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) District administration disposed off 24,000 tonnes of offal during three days of Eid ul Azha in 68 urban union councils.
According to official sources, a grand operation was carried out during three days to remove animals' offals from different parts of the city.
According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, the urban areas were divided into different sectors for proper cleanliness.
Similarly, special bags were also distributed among citizens which helped and eased cleanliness operation properly, he observed.
MPA Salman Naeem also appreciated the performance of district administration and Solid Waste Management Company in removing disposal from urban areas and proper disposal.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident35 minutes ago
-
France’s Sorbonne University awards ‘PhD in Computer Networking’ to Pakistani student Imran Sy ..35 minutes ago
-
Two children died, seven injured in laptop burst45 minutes ago
-
BBQ parties, swings in parks double joys of citizens on 3rd day of Eid54 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Punjab CM, her team over cleanliness services during Eid days1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city1 hour ago
-
Mayor hails SMC for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
Three drug dealers held; drugs, arms recovered1 hour ago
-
People flock to fun places to celebrate Eid2 hours ago
-
19,302 tons waste removed from Faisalabad: DC2 hours ago
-
Man drowns in Indus river2 hours ago
-
CDA sanitary staff appreciated for keeping capital clean during three days of Eid ul Azha: Chairman2 hours ago