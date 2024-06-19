24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) District administration disposed off 24,000 tonnes of offal during three days of Eid ul Azha in 68 urban union councils.

According to official sources, a grand operation was carried out during three days to remove animals' offals from different parts of the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, the urban areas were divided into different sectors for proper cleanliness.

Similarly, special bags were also distributed among citizens which helped and eased cleanliness operation properly, he observed.

MPA Salman Naeem also appreciated the performance of district administration and Solid Waste Management Company in removing disposal from urban areas and proper disposal.