240,000 saplings planted on 'Plant for Punjab Day':

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional Forest Officer Nisarul Haq said 240,000 saplings were planted in a single day on "Plant for Punjab Day" in the division.

Talking to APP on Saturday, he said that the tree plantation campaign would continue till August14 in which a total of 370,000 saplings were being planted across the division.

Nisar said that 30,000 trees were planted in Sargodha district, 80,000 in Khushab, 100,000 inKundian forest in district Mianwali and 60,000 saplings in three different places in Bhakkar.

The Miyawaki forest was being planted in the Commissioner's house, he added.