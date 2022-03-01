UrduPoint.com

2402 Criminals Arrested During February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 08:25 PM

2402 criminals arrested during February

The police claimed to have arrested 2402 criminals including 234 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during February 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 2402 criminals including 234 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during February 2022.

Giving details, police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police arrested 267 illegal weapon holders and recovered 225 pistols, 24 guns, 14 rifles, 9 kalashnikovs, 7 repeaters, 2 carbines and 2 pistols from their possession during last one month.

Similarly the police also nabbed 363 drug peddlers and recovered 147.

019 kilograms charas, 2.38 kg bhukki (poppy dust), 3.84 kg heroin, 6.55 kg ice, 0.1 kg opium and 5140 liters liquor from their possession during this period.

Meanwhile, the police also nabbed 1060 accused on violation of kite-flying act and recovered 146400 kites, 2099 rolls of string besides arresting 116 gamblers, 5 wheelie doers, 40 persons along with fireworks, 50 on violation of rent act, 22 on aerial firing and 45 under sound system act during February, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Police Rent February Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 genera ..

Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 general election result

1 minute ago
 By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10 ..

By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10

1 minute ago
 Redressal of problems of forward areas population ..

Redressal of problems of forward areas population at LoC atop priorities of gov ..

1 minute ago
 UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

1 minute ago
 Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian cris ..

Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian crisis: Blinken

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>