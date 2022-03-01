2402 criminals arrested during February

The police claimed to have arrested 2402 criminals including 234 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during February 2022

Giving details, police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police arrested 267 illegal weapon holders and recovered 225 pistols, 24 guns, 14 rifles, 9 kalashnikovs, 7 repeaters, 2 carbines and 2 pistols from their possession during last one month.

Similarly the police also nabbed 363 drug peddlers and recovered 147.

019 kilograms charas, 2.38 kg bhukki (poppy dust), 3.84 kg heroin, 6.55 kg ice, 0.1 kg opium and 5140 liters liquor from their possession during this period.

Meanwhile, the police also nabbed 1060 accused on violation of kite-flying act and recovered 146400 kites, 2099 rolls of string besides arresting 116 gamblers, 5 wheelie doers, 40 persons along with fireworks, 50 on violation of rent act, 22 on aerial firing and 45 under sound system act during February, he added.