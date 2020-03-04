2405 cases of power pilferages detected in Feb

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 2405 cases of power pilferage during February across five circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 2405 cases of power pilferage during February across five circles of the company.

The IESCO Spokesman told that more than 2.4 million units were charged to the power pilferage besides imposing Rs 46.5 million fine on them.

During routine checking, 2,296 meters were found slow/ defective and 87 persons were using direct supply (kunda) while 17 meters were found with holes.

A special campaign in all five circles of IESCO against power theft is in process and without any discrimination actions are being taken against power thieves and also against departmental officials assisting in these criminal activities.

For legal proceedings application against power thieves have been submitted in police stations.

The IESCO chief appreciated the combined efforts of all IESCO teams and co-operation of district administration.

The IESCO chief said no one would be allowed to use electricity without paying bills.

The chief requested valued customers to be the part of the National campaign and if found anyone steeling electricity or found any IESCO employee assisting in power theft please call on 051-9252933-936.