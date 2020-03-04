UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2405 Cases Of Power Pilferages Detected In Feb

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

2405 cases of power pilferages detected in Feb

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 2405 cases of power pilferage during February across five circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 2405 cases of power pilferage during February across five circles of the company.

The IESCO Spokesman told that more than 2.4 million units were charged to the power pilferage besides imposing Rs 46.5 million fine on them.

During routine checking, 2,296 meters were found slow/ defective and 87 persons were using direct supply (kunda) while 17 meters were found with holes.

A special campaign in all five circles of IESCO against power theft is in process and without any discrimination actions are being taken against power thieves and also against departmental officials assisting in these criminal activities.

For legal proceedings application against power thieves have been submitted in police stations.

The IESCO chief appreciated the combined efforts of all IESCO teams and co-operation of district administration.

The IESCO chief said no one would be allowed to use electricity without paying bills.

The chief requested valued customers to be the part of the National campaign and if found anyone steeling electricity or found any IESCO employee assisting in power theft please call on 051-9252933-936.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Fine February Criminals All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company Employment

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

50 minutes ago

Drink orange juice to cut obesity risk, better hea ..

31 seconds ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranges a p ..

32 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 04 Mar 2020

33 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.