2,405 fined for wrong parking in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 2,405 people for wrong parking during the last two months, besides impounding a number of vehicles that were later transferred to the relevant police stations.

According to the ITP's press release, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was told during a briefing that 2,405 vehicles were fined during the last two months against wrong parking.

The SSP directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens.

He said that it was the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there.

Vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign had been also launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that it was our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.