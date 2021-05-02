UrduPoint.com
24,066 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :As many as 81 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 24,066 in the district.

The total infected cases included 22,208 from Rawalpindi and 1858 from other areas.

District Health Authority informed that among the new cases, 23 reported from Rawal Town, 15 from Potohar town,17 from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Taxila, two from Gujar Khan, nine from Kahuta, four from Kalar Syedan, three from Kotli sattian, two from Murree, and one each from Islamabad and Chakwal.

"Presently 168 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 29 in Holy Family Hospital, 29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 83 in Institute of Urology, 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in Hearts International Hospital and one in Akhtar RukhsanaMemorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 21,489 patients were discharged after recovery and 3499 were quarantined including 1979 at home and 1520 in isolation.

