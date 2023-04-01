240,842 flour bags distributed among 80,295 deserving families in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The distribution process of free flour under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's Ramazan Package continues smoothly with distributing the commodity among 80,295 deserving families so far in the district.

Sharing a report featuring performance until March 31, a spokesman of the district administration said that so far 240,842 flour bags weighing 10 kilograms each have been distributed among deserving families at various points across the district.

He said that effective measures have been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organized manner and the process was being thoroughly monitored by officials of the administration and the district food department in cooperation with the police.

He said the people have also been asked to cooperate in smooth distribution of free flour bags under Ramzan relief package by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting free four bags.

Starting from March 27 to April 2, the administration would be distributing the free flour bags at Paharpur and Prova Tehsils and residents have been directed to collect the free flour bags from prescribed distribution points.