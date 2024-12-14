241 Farmers Get Green Tractors In Lodhran
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The provision of tractors has started in district Lodhran under the Punjab Chief Minister's scheme, aimed at empowering farmers and boosting agricultural productivity across the province.
Under the supervision of the Punjab Agriculture Extension department, a special ceremony was held at Kanju Hall, District Council Lodhran, to distribute tractors among farmers. Member Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Minerals, Zubair Khan Baloch, along with Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan and other notable political and social figures, handed over tractor keys to eligible farmers.
A total of 241 farmers from Lodhran qualified for the scheme as over 28,000 applicants had been received from across the district. The Punjab government would extend Rs one million subsidy on each green tractor.
Prominent figures including Pir Rafiuddin Shah, Malik Shah Muhammad Joiya, Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich, and Sheikh Iftikharuddin Tari were also present.
Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Zubair Khan Baloch highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to the agricultural sector, stating, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is striving for the uplift of the agriculture sector.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan assured the audience of the district administration’s dedication to ensuring the benefits of the farmer-friendly initiative reach every deserving individual. He emphasized that transparency has been ensured in the Green Tractor scheme.
The event was also attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Zafar Malik, Deputy Director Public Relations Nauman Masood Khan, and a large number of enthusiastic farmers.
Farmers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for this historic initiative, which they believe will pave the way for a new era of agricultural growth and sustainability in Punjab.
