241 Green Tractors To Be Provided On Subsidy In Lodhran
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) As many as 241 Green Tractors will be provided on subsidy in Lodhran
under Punjab chief minister's vision for agricultural development.
The applications process was underway regarding the scheme as
farmers holding up to 50 acres of land could submit their applications
by October 10.
Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Malik Muhammad Zafar said that 241 tractors would
be distributed in the district. He explained that farmers with computerized land records were
required to apply online, while those with non-computerized land holdings could submit their
applications at the office of the deputy director Agriculture Extension.
