241 Profiteers Fined During Last 48 Hours In Multan

Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:31 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 241 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates in separate raids across the district during the last 48 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers and checked 2578 shops during the last 48 hours.

The prices control magistrates caught 241 shopkeepers selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 374,000 on the profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against profiteers without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

