241 Students Caught Red-handed Using Unfair Means In Exams

Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:42 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana's vigilance teams on Wednesday caught 241 students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II (Class XII), Annual Examinations 2021

The Chairman BISE, Larkana, Prof. Nasim Ahmed Memon formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.

The 34 vigilance teams conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 241 boys and girls students while using unfair means (copying) in the Mathematics paper of Annual Examinations-2021.

The vigilance teams also caught 12 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and replacement case 02.

The BISE, Larkana chairman along with BISE officials also visited various examination centres of Ratodero, Naudero, Bunguldero of Larkana district and reviewed the examination process.

During the visit of various blocks of examination centres, BISE, Larkana chairman held 05 students while using unfair means during the examination, their books and answers copies were recovered and handed over to the concerned authorities for further disciplinary action.

Besides, the Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro visited various Examination centres of Larkana city and reviewed the examination process.

