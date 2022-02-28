24,144 ton waste lifted during cleanliness month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration has lifted 24,144 ton waste from different areas of the city under the "cleanliness month" drive started in the last month of January on special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to journalists during a visit of Gulgasht Colony here on Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the district administration has achieved different targets during the cleanliness month as cleanliness of 278 roads has been completed in the last month.

Cleanliness of 96 Kachi Abbadi colonies and 299 graveyards, mosques and other places have been made under the zero waste policy. The teams have also uploaded 20,304 activities regarding cleanliness on the android application regarding "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" project.

The district administration has resolved 253 complaints through "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" and 478 complaints through Helpline 1139, he added.

The CEO MWMC added that cleanliness of the city would continue on daily basis and added that all possible resources were being utilized to make city clean under zero waste policy.