2416 Sikh pilgrims from India leaves Gurdwara Panja Sahib

As many as 2416 Sikh pilgrims from India left Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal for Nankana Sahib by special buses on Monday

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 2416 Sikh pilgrims from India left Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal for Nankana Sahib by special buses on Monday.

The Sikh pilgrims reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib on the night of November 20, where all roads leading to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal were sealed off at the time of departure of the Sikh pilgrims who attended the function and were engaged in worship.

About 50 buses were loaded on buses and escorted to the motorway under tight security. A large contingentof security personnel and police were present inside and outside Gurdwara Panja Sahib.