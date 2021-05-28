UrduPoint.com
241,626 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

As many as 241,626 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :As many as 241,626 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 174,975 people had been given the first dose while 39,615 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 16,554 health workers were also given first dose while 10,472 received second dose of vaccine. He said that 18 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

