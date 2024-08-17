Open Menu

242 Application Received For CM's Artists Support Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A total of 242 applications have been received for the Chief Minister's (CM) Punjab Artists Support Fund (PASF) from the entire division.

The applications will be sent to the concerned department in Lahore for financial assistance approval for the artists.

According to the details, a meeting of PASF, Rawalpindi Division was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain in which matters pertaining to PASF were discussed. Famous artist Batin Farooqi (TI), Deputy Director Arts Council Abdul Shakoor, Public Health Representative Habib Ahmed Chaudhry and Other members of the committee attended the meeting.

Sajjad Hussain informed the participants about the aims and objectives of the Artists Support Fund. He informed that for the year 2024-2025, a total of 242 applications have been received from the entire division. The applications, completed in all respects will be sent to the department in Lahore for approval, he said.

Batin Farooqi (TI) on the occasion thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for the release of support funds for artists and expressed hope that the government would continue to take similar steps for the welfare of the artist community.

