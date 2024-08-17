242 Application Received For CM's Artists Support Fund
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A total of 242 applications have been received for the Chief Minister's (CM) Punjab Artists Support Fund (PASF) from the entire division.
The applications will be sent to the concerned department in Lahore for financial assistance approval for the artists.
According to the details, a meeting of PASF, Rawalpindi Division was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain in which matters pertaining to PASF were discussed. Famous artist Batin Farooqi (TI), Deputy Director Arts Council Abdul Shakoor, Public Health Representative Habib Ahmed Chaudhry and Other members of the committee attended the meeting.
Sajjad Hussain informed the participants about the aims and objectives of the Artists Support Fund. He informed that for the year 2024-2025, a total of 242 applications have been received from the entire division. The applications, completed in all respects will be sent to the department in Lahore for approval, he said.
Batin Farooqi (TI) on the occasion thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for the release of support funds for artists and expressed hope that the government would continue to take similar steps for the welfare of the artist community.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
250 E-Rozgar centers to be established nationwide to empower youth1 minute ago
-
Encroachments removed in Nowshera Virkan, Tatle Aali1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers 85 kg drugs in 11 operations12 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab to meet position holder students31 minutes ago
-
MPA Paras Dero urges for action against responsible of Rohri Canal breach32 minutes ago
-
Senate body takes notice of alleged malpractices in housing scheme41 minutes ago
-
Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi remembered42 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ hospital Timergara1 hour ago
-
World Humanitarian Day being observed today1 hour ago
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities1 hour ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight1 hour ago