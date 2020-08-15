UrduPoint.com
242 Cases Of New Petrol Pumps, Poultry Sheds Approved

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

242 cases of new petrol pumps, poultry sheds approved

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq approved 242 cases of installation of new petrol pumps and poultry sheds across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq approved 242 cases of installation of new petrol pumps and poultry sheds across the division.

Commissioner Shanul Haq gave approval while chairing environmental committee meeting here on Saturday.

The each petrol pump and poultry shed will be bound to plant 1000 saplings while 5000 people would also get employment through approval of these cases.

The environmental report will be dispatched with all projects and country to be made clean and green as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Commissioner added.

Shanul Haq warned that no Non Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued over incomplete documents.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair and Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal were also present.

