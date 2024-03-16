2,421 Manholes Covered With Lids In 5 Months: WASA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has covered 2421 open manholes with lids and slabs across the city with an estimated cost of Rs.24.5 million during five month
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has covered 2421 open manholes with lids and slabs across the city with an estimated cost of Rs.24.5 million during five months.
This was stated by Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz while addressing a meeting here on Saturday.
He said that WASA had initiated implementation of the Suthra Punjab Program on a war-footing and in this connection vigorous steps were taken to cover open manholes and unblock chocked sewer lines.
He said that Rs.24.5 million was spent on covering 2421 open manholes with lids and slabs in the city during last five months whereas the general public was asked to immediately contact WASA on its helpline 1334 if they found any open manhole in their locality. WASA would resolve their complaints on top priority, he added.
