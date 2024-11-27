24,266 Hajj Applications Received Under Govt Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM
The number of Hajj applications under the government scheme have reached 24,266
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The number of Hajj applications under the government scheme have reached 24,266.
Punjab Religious Affairs Department sources told APP that the collection of Hajj applications under the government scheme has accelerated, Hajj applications are being received in designated branches of 15 banks in the country.
They further informed APP that the first installment of Hajj expenses of Rs.2 lakh will be deposited with the application, while another Rs.4 lakh will have to be deposited within 10 days of the draw.
According to the sources, 4,000 applications were received only on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Hajj applications to 24,266. The collection of Hajj applications will continue till December 3, and the draw for the government Hajj scheme will be held on December 6.
