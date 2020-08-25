UrduPoint.com
2,427 People Recovers From Corona Virus In Hazara

Tue 25th August 2020

2,427 people recovers from corona virus in Hazara

At least 2,427 people in different districts of Hazara division have been recovered from the coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 2,427 people in different districts of Hazara division have been recovered from the coronavirus.

According to health department sources, 1,139 in Abbottabad district, 410 in Mansehra, 560 in Haripur and 278 Batgram 5 in Torghar 13 in Upper Kohistan, 10 in Lower Kohistan and 13 in Koli Pals have been recovered.

Sources told that 127 people have been died so for with corona virus in Hazara division.

12,150 Corona tests have been conducted in different districts of Hazara division so far out of which 5,851 in Abbottabad district, 2,531 in Haripur, 1,257 in Batgram, 62 in Torghar, 77 in Kohistan Upper, 22 in Kohistan Lower and 104 in tests have been conducted in Koli Pals.

