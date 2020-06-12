2428 new cases of coronavirus emerged, 17 more patients lost their lives: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that as many as 2428 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 11,356 samples were tested while 17 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 793

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that as many as 2428 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 11,356 samples were tested while 17 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 793.

This was stated by the Sindh Chief Minister in a statement issued from the CM House.

He said that overnight 11,356 tests were conducted which detected 22 percent positive results or 2428 new cases. So far, 227,054 samples have been tested which produced 49,256 cases that constituted 18 percent positive results, he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that now Sindh has 793 deaths stemming from coronavirus, including 17 reported within the last 24 hours. He added that the death rate has been recorded at 1.6 percent.

According to the CM Sindh, 25,350 patients of coronavirus were under treatment, of them 23,615 at home isolation, 79 at Isolation centers and 1656 at different hospitals. "I am sorry to disclose that 530 patients were in critical condition, of them 83 have been shifted on ventilators," he said.

He said that 1066 more patients recovered and discharged to their homes and now the number of patients recovered from coronavirus has reached 23,113 which showed a 47 percent recovery rate.

The chief minister said that out of 2428 cases of coronavirus, 1641 belonged to Karachi. They include 571 East, 351 South, 265 Central, 207 West, 176 Malir and 125 Korangi, he added.

He said that Karachi being a densely populated city of the country was worst affected, therefore people of this city would have to take extra precautionary measures.

Talking about other districts of the province, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Ghotki has 66 cases, Hyderabad 64, Sukkur 47, Khairpur 38, Larkana 31, Jacobabad 26, Dadu 20, Nawabshah and Sanghar 17 each, Jamshoro 14, Kambar nine, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas and Thatta have seven cases each, Tando Mohammad Khan three and Umerkot two.

The chief minister said that coronavirus has also badly affected Ghotki, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana. "All these cases are of local transmission and this could be stopped with support of the people of the area, otherwise controlled would be quite difficult," he said.

He urged people of Sindh to adopt SOPs, wear masks and avoid social gathering.