243 Evacuated As Rescue 1122 Continues Flood Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on Wednesday launched flood relief operations in various parts of Sialkot,including Nullah Palkhu,River Tawi,Syedpur,Kobay Chak,Chani Gondal and several villages of Sambrial tehsil including Randhir Bagrian and Khassa.
According to a spokesperson,during the operation,rescuers shifted 243 people who were trapped in houses and farms to safer locations.
Rescue teams remained active in the affected areas to ensure timely evacuation and assistance.
District Emergency Officer(DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal personally supervised the operation.
He appealed to residents of low-lying areas near River Jammu Tawi and river Chenab to immediately relocate to safe places to avoid any untoward situation.
