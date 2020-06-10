243 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :About 243 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 7031 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator, Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 76,770 people were screened for the virus till June 9, out of which 243 more were reported positive.

As many as, 2462 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 62 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.