24,300 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Wednesday reached 290,377 with the inoculation of 24,300 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority 22,754 health workers while 267,616 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 56 new infections during the last 24 hours including 49 of Rawalpindi and 3 from outside the district while four people lost their battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 15 belonged to Rawal Town, 23 Potohar town , 4 Rawalpindi Cantt, 2 Kotli 3 Islamabad and one each from Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kalar Syeda, Kahuta, AJK, Attock, Haripur and Jehlum.

"Presently 95 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 20 in Holy Family Hospital, 16 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,33 in Institute of Urology, 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 4 in Bilal hospital and one each in Hearts International and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust" he added.

The report elaborated that 4 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 37 on oxygen and 102 in moderate condition.