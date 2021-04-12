UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

243,000 Children, Teenagers To Be Vaccinated Against Typhoid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:55 PM

243,000 children, teenagers to be vaccinated against typhoid

Over 243,000 children and teenagers from the age group of nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against typhoid during an eleven day campaign to begin next month in Khanewal city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Over 243,000 children and teenagers from the age group of nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against typhoid during an eleven day campaign to begin next month in Khanewal city.

The campaign would begin on May 24 and conclude on June 5 to cover over 243,000 kids and teenagers from 18 urban union councils of Khanewal, officials informed deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in a meeting he chaired to review arrangements for the vaccination drive.

CEO Health Dr. Maria Mumtaz, DHO Dr Fazal Ur Rahman Bilal, and WHO representative Dr. Arshad attended the meeting.

DC ordered officials to ensure meeting target in the upcoming anti-typhoid campaign and appreciated their performance in meeting targets in recent anti-polio drive.

Related Topics

Khanewal May June From

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

13 minutes ago

Taliban Say Not Ready to Join Afghan Conference in ..

3 minutes ago

Defaming institutions case: Court extends interim ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt working on 1400 capacity hydel power proje ..

3 minutes ago

Plumber electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.