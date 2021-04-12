243,000 children, teenagers to be vaccinated against typhoid

Over 243,000 children and teenagers from the age group of nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against typhoid during an eleven day campaign to begin next month in Khanewal city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Over 243,000 children and teenagers from the age group of nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against typhoid during an eleven day campaign to begin next month in Khanewal city.

The campaign would begin on May 24 and conclude on June 5 to cover over 243,000 kids and teenagers from 18 urban union councils of Khanewal, officials informed deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in a meeting he chaired to review arrangements for the vaccination drive.

CEO Health Dr. Maria Mumtaz, DHO Dr Fazal Ur Rahman Bilal, and WHO representative Dr. Arshad attended the meeting.

DC ordered officials to ensure meeting target in the upcoming anti-typhoid campaign and appreciated their performance in meeting targets in recent anti-polio drive.