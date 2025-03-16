243,000 houses to get cleanliness facilities in Lodhran district: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir has said that the ongoing cleanliness operation will benefit 243,000 households across the district under the Suthra Punjab drive.

Speaking at a press briefing held in her office, Dr. Lubna Nazir provided detailed insights into the campaign’s achievements, challenges and the future roadmap. She, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, delivered a multimedia presentation highlighting the progress of the initiative. The briefing was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shahzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kehror Pacca Ashraf Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, and officials from the Waste Management Company.

Dr. Lubna Nazir proudly shared that Lodhran has secured the top position in Punjab for revenue collection under the Suthra Punjab program. Additionally, the district ranks fourth in Punjab in terms of cleanliness activities.

As part of a one-time cleanliness operation, over 32,000 tons of waste have already been collected.

Moreover, 317 old and large garbage dumps across the district are being cleared.

The DC also announced that from March 25, a daily cleaning operation will commence under a public-private partnership, ensuring sustainable cleanliness across Lodhran.

She emphasized that the initiative was not just about waste removal but a mission to transform neglected urban and rural areas into cleaner spaces. Heavy machinery is being deployed to clear massive waste dumps. To ensure the program's effectiveness and transparency, local monitoring committees comprising community members have been formed, and the civil society has been taken on board.

She stated, “Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the benefits of the Suthra Punjab program have started reaching the public. We are committed to making Lodhran a model district for cleanliness.”

Following the press briefing, the DC hosted an Iftar dinner for journalists.