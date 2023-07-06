Open Menu

24,341 Cases Of Illegal Weapons Registered, 23,367 Accused Arrested This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, actions are being taken against those who possess illegal weapons.

As per details , so far this year, 24341 cases of illegal weapons have been registered and 23367 accused have been arrested in various districts including Lahore. As many as 9434 Sten Guns, 622 Kalashnikovs, 02 Anti-Aircraft Guns, 2611 Rifles, 1029 Guns while 376 Revolvers, 16596 Pistols, 18 Mausers, 228 Carbines, 347 Repeater Pistols, 71879 Bullets, 8087 Cartridges, 882 Magazines were recovered from the accused.

In Lahore, 4100 suspects were arrested for possession of illegal weapons and 37 Kalashnikovs, 252 rifles, 181 guns, 3585 pistols and revolvers were recovered from their possession.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed all RPOs and DPOs to intensify the crackdown against the accused for aerial firing, display or possession of illegal weapons. He further said that action should also be taken against arms dealers involved in arms smuggling and illegal business. He instructed that the RPOs, DPOs should monitor the activities to eliminate illegal weapons in their respective districts, while performance reports on illegal weapons should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

