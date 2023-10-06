Open Menu

2,439,913 Calls Received At 15 Helpline In Sept

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 05:52 PM

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab in September on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab in September on Friday.

As per details, 15 received 24,39,913 calls, out of which 5,66,267 were considered irrelevant and 204,800 with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for further action.

Over 45,684 of the calls received sought information and consultancy and 8,239 for traffic management and city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found center also set its mark high, thereby contributing to the recovery of 79 motorbikes, five vehicles, and one person.

SP Hasan Raza Tanveer said PSCA was determined to extending its services and cooperation with LEAs. "The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system has been installed to block irrelevant calls on 15. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency," he added.

