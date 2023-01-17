244 criminals held during Jan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha police arrested 244 criminals including 47 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the District since January 01, 2023.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team arrested 25 weapon holders and recovered 88 pistols, 14 rifles,9 guns, one Kalashnikovs, 03 repeaters and 1544bullets/ cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police nabbed 23 drug traffickers besides recovering 97.34 kilograms charas, 11.9 kilograms opium, 1,923 liters liquor from them.

The police nabbed 23 gamblers, besides nabbing 5 kite sellers during this period.