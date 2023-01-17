UrduPoint.com

244 Criminals Held During Jan

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

244 criminals held during Jan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha police arrested 244 criminals including 47 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the District since January 01, 2023.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team arrested 25 weapon holders and recovered 88 pistols, 14 rifles,9 guns, one Kalashnikovs, 03 repeaters and 1544bullets/ cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police nabbed 23 drug traffickers besides recovering 97.34 kilograms charas, 11.9 kilograms opium, 1,923 liters liquor from them.

The police nabbed 23 gamblers, besides nabbing 5 kite sellers during this period.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha January Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

56 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

1 hour ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.