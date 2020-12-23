UrduPoint.com
244 Govt Officials Arrested Over Corruption During 2020 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:09 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad arrested 244 government officials and officers on the charge of corruption and recovered Rs.156 million from them during the current year 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad arrested 244 government officials and officers on the charge of corruption and recovered Rs.156 million from them during the current year 2020.

The ACE launched a vigorous campaign against land grabbers and retrieved state land worth Rs7.4465 billion from squatters during this period, said a spokesman of ACE Faisalabad Region.

Giving some details to APP here on Wednesday, he said that anti-corruption department received more than 3118 complaints against corrupt elements this year.

The department conducted direct inquiry on 498 complaints while 440 complaints were forwarded to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of the district. In this way, the ACE completed inquiry process on 1092 complaints,while 1022 complaints were in progress .

During these inquiries, 244 officials and officers of police, revenue, education, health and other departments were found guilty of corruption.The ACE teams recovered Rs.156 million from them and was deposited in national kitty.

