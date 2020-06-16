UrduPoint.com
244 Km Carpeted Road Projects In Progress In Mianwali District

Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:49 PM

244 km carpeted road projects in progress in Mianwali district

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha and XEN Highway Rai Ali Nawaz on Tuesday inspected different under construction road projects in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha and XEN Highway Rai Ali Nawaz on Tuesday inspected different under construction road projects in the district.

Briefing the deputy commissioner, the XEN said that construction of 244 km carpeted road under the PM Development Package was in progress, of which, 144 km road has been completed.

He said that PAF to Ahmad Khan Ghundi Road was being constructed at an estimated cost Rs 250 million which would be completed by the end of current month.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha directed the XEN to ensure the quality of work and completion of projects within stipulated period.

He further directed for regularly visiting the ongoing developmentschemes under the MPA package in Minawali district.

The DC also inspected the under-construction Salsaal to Talagang road.

