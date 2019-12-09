2.440 Kg Hashish seized, 3 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Range Police said Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused recovering 2.

440 Kilograms Hashish, 1 Pistol 30 bore and Rs1350 in cash from them.

They were: Irfan Khan alyas Aphi Khan, Mumtaz and Ghulam Mustafa.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.